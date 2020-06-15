FG shuts Jabi Mall over Naira Marley’s concert

The Federal Government has shut the Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the ban on public gathering. The mall was closed by the Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19.

In a tweet on its handle on Sunday, the closure is part of precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the virus in the nation’s capital.

“The FCT Ministerial Task Team on #COVID19 seals up Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic in the territory,” FCTA said.