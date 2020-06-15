Nigeria received over N1.68bn COVID-19 donations in two months – AGF

The Federal Government said it has received a total of N1,689,757,489.87 as COVID-19 eradication support donations in two months. The Director of Information, Press and Public Relations at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Henshaw Ogubike, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the monies were donated through designated commercial banks accounts, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Treasury Single Account (TSA) between April 1 and May 31, 2020. Ogubike noted that the figure was contained in a public notice on the details of the donations received through Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and CBN/TSA signed by the AGF, Ahmed Idris.

He said, “It could be recalled that recently, the Federal Government through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, opened commercial banks accounts, in addition to the CBN/TSA account, through which donations to support the eradication of the COVID-19 in Nigeria could be made to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds.

“A breakdown of the N1,689,757,489.87 received from the inception of accounts on 1st April 2020 to 31st May 2020, indicated that a total donation of N792,121,613.89 was received from 1st April to 8th May 2020, while N 897,635,875.98 was received from 9th May to 31st May 2020.”