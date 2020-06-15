Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 16,000 as Gombe tops daily infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpassed 16,000 on Sunday as Gombe State had the highest number of infections – 73 – for the day. This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a late-night tweet on its official handle where it added that the country had 403 new cases of the virus.

According to the agency, Lagos State trails Gombe in reported cases for the day with 68 new infections, followed by Kano State where 46 more people got the virus. Other states with new COVID-19 cases are: Edo (36); FCT (35); Nasarawa (31); Kaduna (17); Oyo (16); Abia (15) and Delta (13).

A further breakdown of the latest figures from the Federal Government agency showed that they were new cases of the disease in the following states: Borno (13); Plateau (8); Niger (7); Rivers (7); Enugu (6); Ogun (6); Kebbi (3); Ondo (1); Anambra (1) and Imo (1).

The latest figures bring the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the West African country to 16,085 with 5,220 discharged. Of the number of persons infected, 420 are dead, according to the NCDC.