Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal decision ‘possibly the most important’ of my career

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says the decision whether to sign a new deal with Arsenal is “possibly the most important” of his career. The 30-year-old Gabon international’s current contract runs out in June 2021.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang told French football programme Telefoot. “It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone.”

He added: “They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.