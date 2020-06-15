Police arrest 799 rape suspects in five months

Incidents of rape and other gender-based violence have been around but have escalated during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is according to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who gave an update on cases of sexual violence reported in parts of the country.

He made the remarks on Monday while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The police boss revealed that between January and May, about 717 rape incidents were reported across the country. He added that during the period, the police arrested about 799 suspects in connection with rape cases.

According to the IGP, 631 cases have been conclusively investigated and charged to court while 52 cases are still under investigation. He briefed reporters in company with the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.