2020 UTME: JAMB to announce cut-off marks today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are expected to announce cut-off marks and other guidelines for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise today. The exam body and institution heads are holding the 2020 Policy Meeting of tertiary institutions virtually at present in Abuja.

During the meeting, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, told the heads of institutions not to reopen without the approval of the Federal Government. He also listed conditions for the reopening of schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Before the meeting, JAMB apologised for its inability to stream the policy meeting on social media.

It tweeted, “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board apologises to the general public that there would be no live streaming of its 2020 Policy Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on the Board’s Facebook page due to security reasons. The Board deeply regrets any inconveniences for the sudden change.”