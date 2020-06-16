Acts of terrorism, violence in northern Nigeria are intolerable – EU

The European Union has condemned the latest attacks on communities and villages in the northern part of the country.

In a joint statement on Tuesday by the High Representative/ Vice-President, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, it noted that the situation has worsened recently.

According to the statement, attacks, abductions, and killings of civilians by armed groups in northern Nigeria have led to the death of over 160 people, including 130 civilians since 28 May. “Such heinous acts of terrorism and violence are intolerable.

“These attacks pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s security and to that of the wider region, including in the increasingly restive North-west of the country,” the statement said.

It added, “The ongoing conflict, growing food insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic significantly increase humanitarian needs in north-east Nigeria.”