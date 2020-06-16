We will defend our youths against rape, domestic violence – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has condemned the rise in the incidents of rape and gender-based violence in the country. He also voiced his support for victims and survivors of such crimes, describing rape as “a brutal crime that attacks the mind, body, and soul.”

“The youth are the greatest victims of rape and we condemn this inhumane act in the strongest terms. We will join the vanguard against rape and ask for the stiffest penalty possible,” he said in a statement from his media office.

According to the minister, such acts must not be allowed to continue to take root in the Nigerian society and the ministry will champion the fight against the dastardly act as prescribed in the National Youth Policy. “No Nigerian, whether male or female, should be discriminated against or made a victim anywhere in this country; we must unite to fight against rape in all forms,” he said.

Dare added, “All Nigerian youth must take the responsibility to be on the lookout for their female counterparts and offer them protection. Stigmatising victims must be stopped and completely outlawed.