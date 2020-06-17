BREAKING: Acting APC Chairman, Giadom cancels Edo governorship primary screening

The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Victor Giadom, on Wednesday, nullified the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party’s governorship election in Edo State.

Gaidom said this at a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, where he also announced himself as the new Acting National Chairman of the party. He said the reports of the APC’s screening and appeal committees were nullified because “Oshiomhole acted as a judge in his own case.”

He said his action was sequel to a meeting held with other members of the National Working Committee after Tuesday’s Appeal Court ruling affirming the suspension of the substantive National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. He said, “Yesterday the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, in a unanimous judgement, affirmed the suspension of comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.

“Consequently, I bring to your notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Hon Justice S.U Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I, Chief Hon. Victor Giadom should act as the National Chairman of our great party.