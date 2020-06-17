COVID-19: Buhari participates in Extraordinary China-Africa Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19. The meeting is holding via video-conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping presiding.

The summit is jointly proposed by China; South Africa, the rotating chair of the African Union (AU); and Senegal, co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Also at the virtual meeting are Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Joining the president at the Council Chamber for the meeting are the Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs and Finance, Budget, and National planning.

