Edo Governorship: APC names Primary Election, Appeal Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday affirmed Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Party’s Acting National Chairman. This comes on the heels of an Appeal Court’s ruling affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman and in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the Party’s Constitution.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu the National Publicity Secretary of the APC who disclosed this development also stated that due to Sen. Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, the NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf.

According to the APC spokesman, this action was backed by the Party’s constitution which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in an acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman. Also, committees for the Party’s Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June 2020, and Election Appeal scheduled for Wednesday 24th June 2020 were also named by the party.

Those chosen include:

Primary Election Committee

1. Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman

2. Sen. Ajibola Bashiru – Secretary

3. Alh. Abdullahi Abass

4. Hon. Ibrahim Sabo

5. Hon. Ocho Obioma

6. Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed

7. Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye

Primary Election Appeal

1. Prof. Mustapha Bello – Chairman

2. Dr. Kayode Ajulo – Secretary

3. Hon. Umar Ahmed

4. Nasiru Ibrahim Junju

5. Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu