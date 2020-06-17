JAMB sets 160 as cut off mark for 2020/21 varsity admissions

Ahead of the 2020/2021 academic session, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced one hundred and sixty (160) as the cut-off mark for admission into universities across the country.

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede who disclosed this in Abuja as part of the outcome of the 2020 virtual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions also announced one hundred and twenty as the cut-off mark for polytechnics and one hundred for colleges of education and innovation institutes.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister of state for education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba urged tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years senior school certificate examination and other qualifying results as he assures that the Federal Government will make arrangements which will accommodate applicants who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.