Controversy as Giadom, Etta lay claim to APC Chairmanship seat

The controversy surrounding the Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress has deepened as two persons have laid claim to the position following the appeal court’s decision that upheld the suspension of Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the decision, the party’s National Working Committee affirmed former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman on Tuesday.

But due to Mr Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, the NWC on Wednesday, appointed the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hilliard Etta to act on his behalf.

On the other hand, the APC Deputy National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom also declared himself as the acting National Chairman, on the strength of a Federal Capital Territory High Court order obtained on March 16.

Meanwhile, a legal document has surfaced, from a group in the southwest, claiming that the position of the Deputy National Chairman, south of the APC is still vacant and that the party’s acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi is not eligible to occupy the seat.