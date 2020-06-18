John Bolton: White House makes last gasp bid to stop book’s release

The Trump administration is making a last-ditch effort to stop the publication of a damaging new book by a former national security adviser. Among several allegations, John Bolton says Donald Trump “pleaded” for help from China to win re-election in 2020.

The Justice Department has filed an emergency order seeking to block the release on national security grounds. Constitutional experts say the move is unlikely to succeed and US media have already published extracts.

The new work – The Room Where It Happened – is due to go on sale on 23 June. In it, John Bolton paints a picture of a president whose decision-making was dominated by a desire to win the presidency again.