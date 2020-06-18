US Open: Organisers confirm major will be staged but not everybody is on board

The US Tennis Association played its trump card at the very first opportunity. At a news conference to confirm the US Open will go ahead in New York this summer, Serena Williams popped up on the screen to say she cannot wait to take part.

The six time champion, who has had the Flushing Meadows surface shipped to her home for practice, will be trying once again to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu followed hours later with confirmation that she will defend her US Open title. The USTA is hoping their confidence will rub off on others.