Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, defects to PDP

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The governor who dumped the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, picked up his PDP membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the state capital today.

Addressing party officials, the governor said he automatically becomes the PDP leader in the state following his defection. Obaseki also reiterated his commitment to providing what he described as quality leaders, adding that he is ready to lead the party to victory in the September 19 governorship election. After displaying his membership card, he said: “I automatically become the leader of this party. I want to assure all of you (that) I am prepared to provide leadership.

“I am prepared to provide leadership that will lead this party to victory. I am prepared to provide leadership that will not only put PDP into office in Edo State but as a ruling party in Edo State, we will make sure that the level of progress, growth and participation in the political system and our people is unrivalled in this country.

“I am very happy to be here. With the reception I have received since I drove in here has been ecstatic. The energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next.”