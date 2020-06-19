Govt shuts all courts as Ebonyi records first COVID-19 death

Ebonyi State has recorded its first death from coronavirus (COVID-19). The state governor, David Umahi, announced this on Friday morning via a radio broadcast.

He was said that Ebonyi has joined the states where death from COVID-19 complications has been recorded despite the efforts of the state government to contain the spread of the disease. Governor Umahi noted that the late patient was a judiciary officer and, therefore, directed that all the courts in the state be shutdown.

According to him, the directive is to take effect from Friday and will last a period of 10 days. The governor also advised all the judiciary officials and their family members to undergo COVID-19 tests within the period.

He appealed to all residents of the state to be vigilant and make sure that they continue to comply with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.