COVID-19: Nigerians should not be afraid of undergoing tests – Boss Mustapha

The Presidential Task Force has asked Nigerians not to be scared of undergoing COVID-19 tests. PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this call on Monday during a briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, it is important for Nigerians to carry out the tests to ascertain their COVID-19 status, especially since the virus is not a death sentence.

“I, therefore, urge Nigerians to make use of these facilities and get tested. Similarly, I implore us not to be afraid of undertaking the COVID-19 test.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is not a death sentence, but failure to test, especially when symptoms are evident could result in death as it may be too late once the symptoms become full-blown.

“The loss of any Nigerian is not only painful but most avoidable provided we seek help early,” the SGF said.