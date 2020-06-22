Fight against COVID-19: Foundation partners Kaduna Govt, donates testing mobile van

The Kaduna state government in Collaboration with KNCV foundation has inaugurated a mobile van known as wellness on wheel to fast track the test of COVID-19 in the state.

At the inauguration in Kaduna, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said that the move became necessary to further contain the spread of the disease especially now that all states are easing restrictions to contain corona virus in the country.

Governor El-Rufai who appreciated KNCV foundation for the provision of the gene expert machine said the state will do all things possible to protect lives and property.

In a remark, the Executive Director, KNCV foundation, Doctor Bertrand Odume, said the wellness on wheel is the first mobile testing van in Nigeria which can perform dual purpose of testing COVID-19 and Tuberculosis.

The wellness on wheel van will be at strategic places to test at least hundred persons daily.