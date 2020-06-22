Trial of Wadume, others stalled in Abuja

The trial of suspected kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, has stalled at the Federal High Court in Abuja. In a ruling on Monday, Justice Binta Nyako explained that she cannot continue with the trial because the court was congested with several judgements to be delivered.

She, therefore, adjourned the case until Monday next week. The court had on June 8 adjourned proceedings till today for commencement of trial after Wadume and the six others were arraigned on amended charges bordering on terrorism-related offences.

Mr Abubakar Malami, who is the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, filed the charges against the defendants. He had taken over the case from the police, citing “bureaucracy” in bringing the soldiers charged alongside Wadume and others to court.

The defendants were accused of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba, at his filling station in Takum in Taraba State.