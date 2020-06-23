Blackpool Airport suspends banner flights

Blackpool Airport has suspended banner flights from its base after the message ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was towed by an aeroplane over Etihad Stadium. Lancashire Police is also investigating the banner, which was flown over the stadium during Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday.

In a statement, manager Stephen Smith said the airport and Blackpool Council are “outraged by this incident”. Burnley say they are “ashamed and embarrassed” by the banner. Blackpool Airport says the incident was reported to police and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The statement added: “We stand against racism of any kind and absolutely do not condone the activity, the message was offensive and the action reprehensible. The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council.

“Due to the nature of the activity, banners are not checked before take-off and the content is at the operator’s discretion.