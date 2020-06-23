Defection: Akeredolu sacks deputy’s aides

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, sacked six aides attached to the office of his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The aides relieved of their appointments included the Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Olomu Bayo; the Special Assistant, (Photography), Mr. Olawale Mukaila; the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo; the Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Mr. Samuel Ogunmusi; the Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo; and the photographer to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Erifeyiwa Akinnugba.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.