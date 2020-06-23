Morgan Schneiderlin: Nice sign Everton midfielder for undisclosed fee

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has joined French side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee. Schneiderlin, 30, joined the Toffees from Manchester United in January 2017 for a fee rising to £24m.

The France international played 88 times for the Premier League club, scoring one goal. Nice, managed by ex-Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira, finished fifth in Ligue 1, which ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Everton thanked Schneiderlin and wished him “every success for the future”.