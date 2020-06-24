COVID-19: China Chambers of Commerce donates Masks, PPE to NUJ

As part of its efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the China Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria has donated 16,000 disposable surgical face masks and 450 disposable medical protective suits to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council.

Presenting the items Tuesday to the FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche at the council’s secretariat in Abuja, the Vice Chairman of the chamber, Suo Guoming, said the donations was made to the council for journalists who are also part of frontline workers exposed to many dangers and therefore there is the need to protect themselves.

Guoming noted that journalists as guide of the people and voice of the nation deserve to be protected to enable them discharge their duties of reporting objectively and unbiased. “As we know both Nigeria and China are developing countries. And you journalists are the guide of the people and the nation, guardian of the democracy and uncrowned king of freedom.

You are the frontier to the battle against the pandemic. But still need protection and support for fighting the pandemic, that’s why we are here,” he said. According to Suo the China Chambers of Commerce has almost all the major Chinese companies in Nigeria as members and have played an important role in strengthening and promoting the relationship between both countries.

In his remarks, Chairman of Council, Comrade Ogbeche, commended the Chamber for their donation and continued support. “The gifts demonstrate in strong measures the “People-to-People Contact” which China professes and spreading. ” And the Chinese community has greatly helped in providing palliatives to their members who work in the frontline”, Ogbeche said. He therefore assured that the items will be appropriately distributed to journalists who need it more than ever for their reportage.