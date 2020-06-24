Edo APC Governorship Primary: Uzodinma-led committee submits report to Ajimobi-led NWC

The Chairman of the APC Edo State Governorship Primary Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma has submitted report to the Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led NWC at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

The report was presented on behalf of Uzodinma by the Secretary to the committee, Senator Ajibola Bashiru. The panel said the exercise was hitch free and conducted in line with the COVID-19 prevention protocol.

Receiving the report, the APC National Vice-Chairman said the report would be presented to the party’s election appeal committee.

Earlier, some police operatives had besieged APC secretariat in Abuja on what the police authorities say it was a measure to forestall an outbreak of violence.