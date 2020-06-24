Law favours Giadom as Acting National Chairman – Presidency responds to APC crisis

The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

The President’s Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu revealed this to State House Correspondents. He said President Buhari will always act in accordance with the law and will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

The Presidency urged the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on the matter.

In addition, it is hoped that the APC National Executive Council meeting Giadom called for will be attended by the party Governors and leaders of the National Assembly.