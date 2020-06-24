Minister calls for local technology to STEM Covid-19

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has stressed the need to develop indigenous and local technology to effectively tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Abdullahi, stated this in his opening speech at the Zoom Webinar of the National STEM Summit 2020 in Abuja.

He explained that Nigeria cannot achieve much if it relied on other countries for her need. He therefore challenged Nigerian scientists, engineers, technicians to rise to the challenge by developing appropriate and useful technologies to stem health challenges ravaging Nigeria and other countries.

Abdullahi also urged Nigerian professionals to look into the production of vaccines, locally sourced drugs or natural alternatives in line with globally accepted standards. The diversification agenda of the present administration, he added, is hinged on the need for all Nigerian to harness our natural resources for growth and economic sustenance.

The Minister said Nigeria and other developing nations need to accord priority to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the scheme of things. In his words “the time to fold our hands and get dispatch of technologies from overseas may be getting over gradually”.