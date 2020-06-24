TETFund: Buhari approves N7.5bn research grants for 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an increase for the National Research Fund, NRF, of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, to the sun of N7.5 billion for the year 2020 from an initial N3 billion. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this at the 2020 TETFund Board of Trustees, BoT, Retreat in Abuja, said the latest approval makes the agency the largest holder of research grants in Nigeria.

Bogoro further disclosed that President Buhari has also approved the establishment of six medical simulation research and clinical training facilities in six colleges of medicine in each geopolitical zone within the year. The approval, according to him, has provided an opportunity for TETFund to provide twelve Covid-19 and related infectious disease molecular laboratories, two in each geopolitical zone, making the fund the highest single provider of Covid-19 test centres in Nigeria.

