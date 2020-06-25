BREAKING: Ghana to rebuild demolished High Commission building – FG

Ghana has promised to rebuild the demolished building in the Nigeria High Commission in Accra. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced this on Thursday.

Onyeama expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by Ghana on the issue, noting that the country had accepted responsibility and agreed to restitute.

The minister flayed Nigerian officials in Ghana for not obtaining the necessary documents for the land despite making payment since 2000.

He said the High Commission did not have the title deeds or obtain approval for the demolished building.

