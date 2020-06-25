BREAKING: Police unseal APC secretariat as caretaker committee resumes

The police have lifted the blockade on the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

This happened moments after the National Executive Committee meeting of the party presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the party’s National Working Committee.

The newly appointed Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, had a brief stopover at the secretariat and exchanged pleasantries with members of staff, most of whom were his colleagues when he served as APC National Secretary before he was elected Governor of Yobe State in 2019.