FEC approves N137bn construction works

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved various construction works worth over 137 billion Naira across the six geopolitical zones of the country. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed said the projects approved were under the Ministry of Works and Housing, as well as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

For the projects under the Ministry of Works and Housing, Fashola said seven projects worth N122.280 billion were approved, cutting across various states. He also explained that the projects, which he said are majorly road construction works were approved for implementation in the 2020 Budget.

He said the roads were which were valued at a total sum of N122.280 billion are expected to generate employment for about two thousand five hundred and sixty four people. They include, dualization of Akure to Ado Ekiti road connecting Ondo and Ekiti states at the sum of N23. 751 billion, Construction of Ukana-Akpautong-Ikot Ntuen road in Akwa Ibom State, for N1. 538 billion, construction of Iluke-Aiyetoro Kiri-Abugi-Eggan road in Kogi State for, Kogi State for N25.352 billion.