COVID-19: 18 Nigerians return home from Paris

At least 18 Nigerians stranded in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home. The Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced this on Friday via Twitter.

She said the evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed international airport, Lagos at exactly 2:50 pm on Friday from Paris, France.

Dabiri-Erewa also wrote that the flight was coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France under Amb. Dr Modupe Irele and monitored by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on a free chartered flight.

The evacuees would proceed on a 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control facility, Ministry of health and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.