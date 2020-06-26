Edo Guber: PDP Governors’ Forum demands free, fair election, congratulations Obaseki

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, has admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the nation’s security agencies, among others government agencies to ensure that the election is free and fair.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, made the call in its congratulatory message to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo State governorship election. The Forum, in a statement signed by its Director General, Hon CID Maduabum yesterday in Abuja, also urged Nigerians and the civil society to be vigilant to ensure that all votes are counted and that all votes count in Edo State on September 19, this year.

The PDP Governors’ Forum stated that Obaseki’s emergence as the flag bearer of the party is a testament to his leadership skills. The Forum enjoined the Governor to continue to deploy his management skill in uniting the PDP and Edo people in the great task of enthroning good governance and accountability in Edo State. They PDP Governors further advised him to ensure that there are truly no victors or vanquished in this struggle for the soul of Edo State.

The Forum thanked the leadership of the PDP, particularly the National Working Committee, under the National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, the constructive and supporting role played by the Edo State chapter of the PDP and the rank and file members of the party, for their exceptional conflict resolution mechanism and cooperation employed to achieve the seamless rancour – free outcome of the primaries.