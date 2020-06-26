‘Lagos for Lagos’: Team Jandor inaugurates state structure amidst APC crisis

The Lagos based Socio-Political group, TEAM JANDOR, on Friday inaugurated a 24 member state officials to coordinate and further strengthen its fast growing traction across the three senatorial districts and five divisions of Lagos State. Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated State Executives, the State Central Coordinator, Funke Ijayekunle expressed their readiness to do more to touch lives and also adopt new strategies to coordinate its large members who are increasing in numbers across the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development area of Lagos State.

Other members of the state executives are: the State Secretary Sikirat Emordi (Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA), the State Women Leader, Funke Akinwale (Ikeja LGA), the State Organizing Secretary, Tajudeen Aremu (Mushin LGA), the State Welfare Officer, Jabar Olapeju Sherifat (Isolo LCDA). To coordinate the youths are: Simeon Olasunkanmi David, State Youth Leader (Oto-Awori LCDA), Olayemi Nimotalahi, Deputy Youth Leader, Ikeja Division (Isolo LCDA), Afeez Akinyemi, Deputy Youth Leader Badagry Division (Igando Ikotun LCDA), Lawal Akinsemoyin will act as the Deputy Youth Leader (Lagos Central) respectively.

Also inaugurated are the State Director Mobilisation, Mrs. Khairat Ojikutu Shokoya (Ojodu LCDA) the State Publicity Secretary, Afolabi Rasheed Osanyinpeju (Agege LGA) the State Coordinator of Ethnic Group (South South), Nafiu Usman Momodu (Ojodu LCDA) the state coordinator of ethnic group (South-East), Chief Jonathan Nnaji (Lagos Mainland) and the head special duties, Fatusi Olusola Abayomi (Mushin LG).

To act in deputy capacities are: Almaroof Olalekan (State Assistant Organising Secretary) Ayobo Ipaja, Keshinro Omotunde, (Deputy Director of Mobilization, Badagry Division) Ojo LGA, Ojoye Abimbola (Deputy State Women Leader, Lagos East) Somolu, Okoya Adetayo Morufat (Deputy State Women Leader, Lagos West) Igando Ikotun, Raheem Bashorun (Deputy Director of mobilization, Lagos Central), Lagos island, Yesufu Adeolu Temidayo (Assistant State Welfare officer) Eti-Osa LGA, Ayo Austin (Assistant State publicity secretary) Itire-Ikate LCDA, Olumowo Folashade (Deputy State Women Leader (Lagos Central) Eti-Osa East and Alhaja Abosede Lamina (Deputy Director of mobilization, Lagos East) Agboyi ketu LCDA.

Earlier in his speech, the Lead Visioner of TEAM JANDOR, Mr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran, charged the new officers to take their appointments important as their credibility paved the way for them to serve towards achieving the very best for the benefits of Lagosians. Noting the incredible rise in number of members across the state, Jandor enjoined the State Executives to continue to spread the gospel of Team Jandor in love and peaceful coordination.

Highlight of the event include, the administering of Oath of Office by Barr. Felix Odusanya, group photographs and brief remarks.