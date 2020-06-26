World Drug Day: Pharmacists advocate punitive measures against illicit drug merchants

As Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit Trafficking, the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria has advocated severe sanction against illicit drug merchants, dealers and peddlers.

Chairman of the Association, Danraka Abubakar made the call in Abuja at a press briefing in commemoration of the World Drug Day. According to the organizers, June 26 is set aside globally to commemorate the campaign and raise awareness on the dangers of drug abuse and its illicit trafficking. This year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit Trafficking has its theme as Better Knowledge for Better Care.

According to records from the 2020 UNODC World Drug Report show that some 35.9 million people suffer from drug use disorders globally, while adolescents and young adults account for the largest share of those using drugs. Also of the 11 million people who inject drugs, half of them are living with Hepatitis C, and 1.4 million with HIV.

The situation is equally said to be worse with the account that an estimated 4.7% of the population had used opioids (such as tramadol, codeine or morphine) for non-medical purposes in the past year.