Air Force kills ‘scores’ of Boko Haram terrorists, destroys base in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Tongule and Bukar Meram areas of Borno State. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

He noted that the airstrikes were carried out on June 25 after a series of surveillance missions indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities at the two settlements. The latest military action is “another set of successful air interdiction missions executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole under the subsidiary Operation Long Reach,” Enenche said.

Stressing further, the defence spokesman explained: “At Tongule, where recent credible intelligence indicated frequent convergence of BHTs, about 35 terrorists were spotted by the NAF surveillance aircraft in different parts of the settlement as it vectored the fighter jets to attack the target area.