FA Cup: Everything you need to know before the quarter-finals

Some 114 days after Manchester United won at Derby County in the fifth round on 5 March, the FA Cup resumes on Saturday with the first of four all-Premier League quarter-finals.

Norwich City’s game with 12-time winners United at Carrow Road (17:30 BST) – a match you can watch live on BBC One – marks the the return of the competition, which was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC is also showing Newcastle United against holders Manchester City live – one of three ties on Sunday.

So who is left in the famous competition? Which two of the remaining eight teams are seeking to win it for the first time? When is the semi-final draw and when does the final take place? Will there be replays?