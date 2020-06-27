Oshiomhole accepts dissolution of APC NWC, pledges loyalty to Buhari

The suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee. Briefing journalists on Saturday in Abuja, the ex-chairman said he has formally accepted the dissolution of the party’s NWC under his leadership.

Oshiomhole, however, pledged his loyalty to the ruling party, saying that his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari remains unshaken. According to him, the real test of his loyalty is not when things are going smoothly but when things suddenly become rough. “Of course, we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good fate. I have always assured the President of my loyalty. “I know it is easy for people to speak of loyalty when the going is good but loyalty is brought to the test when the going gets really tough,” he said.

He also expressed his joy that the APC under his leadership was able to work hard to ensure that unity returned to the Ninth Assembly. Oshiomhole added that the emergence of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has helped the executive arm of government to succeed.

His remarks followed the dissolution by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC). The party’s council took the decision at a virtual emergency meeting, based on the recommendations of President Buhari. Meanwhile, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).