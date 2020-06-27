We won’t join APC, PDP govs reply Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described as unfounded, the claim by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that 10 of its members were planning to join the All Progressives Congress. Bello had said on Friday that about 10 PDP governors were set to join the ruling APC.

In response, the PDP governors on Saturday debunked the claim in a statement signed by its Director-General, C.I.D. Maduabum. He said, “This statement does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts.

“It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are mourning the loss of yet another state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The PDP Governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.