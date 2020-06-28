BREAKING: Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Ajanah dies

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah has died. Justice Ajanah died in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday. Ajanah who hails from Okehi local government area of Kogi State died after a brief illness at the age of 64 years.

His death comes few days after the Kogi State Government lost the President of the Customary Court of Appeal Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga after a brief illness also. Reacting to Ajanah’s death, the State Government said the passing of the legal luminary is a massive blow to the government and people of Kogi State.

In a communique by Hon. Kingsley Fanwo – the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the government said the Chief Judge will be remembered for his brilliant justice administration throughout his career as a Judge and his tenure as the Chief Judge of Kogi State.

The statement further noted that the late Justice will be sorely missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice.