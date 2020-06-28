BRF @ 57: Jandor celebrates the visualizer of a Modern Lagos

Many glowing tributes are overwhelming the media space as lovers of the good works of the Honourable Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, celebrates his birthday and inadvertently his achievements as a legal luminary and a model of development in the country.

Fashola, the Executive Governor of Lagos State from 2007 – 2015, also got a 57 hearty cheers fron the Lead Visioner of TEAM JANDOR, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran. According to a statement personally signed by him at the Liberty Place in Ikeja, Jandor, described the Hon. Minister as a distinguished administrator whose transformation of Lagos State is still a point of reference to other administrators across the country.

The statement reads in part:

“Fashola is like a river which every other creation taps from and grows with. My close relationship working with the boss exemplified him as a dream grower and not a dream killer. Learning from him had made me a better person, yet I am still learning the many ways to become a successful administrator”. “I don’t know which other better ways to celebrate him, because his good works in Lagos State is one of the very best achievements of a state Governor in Nigeria”.

On behalf of the teeming members and volunteers of TEAM JANDOR, I wish you the very best of this day and beyond”.

“Happy birthday Your Excellency”.