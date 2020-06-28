FG evacuates 315 Nigerians from UK

The Federal Government has evacuated 315 stranded Nigerians from the United Kingdom. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

It stated that the evacuees would arrive in Nigeria about 5pm on Sunday. It tweeted, “Air Peace flight conveying another batch of 315 Nigerians departs Heathrow Airport, London today.

“The flight is expected to depart at about 10:30 am and is expected to arrive in Nigeria at about 5 pm local time today Sunday 28th, June 2020.”

After their arrival in Nigeria, they are expected to proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigerian authorities.