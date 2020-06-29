BREAKING: FG okays reopening of schools

The Federal Government has approved what it called “safe reopening” of schools nationwide in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown ordered to curtail further spread of COVID-19. However, only graduating students will resume.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday. He said the reopening of schools was meant to allow students in graduating classes resume preparation for examinations. He disclosed that the latest developments were contained in the task force’s fifth interim report which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

Mustapha said, “I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase II of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.