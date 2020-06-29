COVID-19: Buhari receives briefing from PTF

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a briefing from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, briefed the President as the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown ends today.

The second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country was for an initial period of four weeks, Mustapha had said. President Buhari had on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun state. The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4 to May 17. The first phase of the lockdown was subsequently extended by two weeks elapsed midnight on June 1.

The second phase which was implemented over four weeks spanning June 2nd – 29th, is still subject review. In the second phase, the government had relaxed restrictions on banking operations and worship places. The Federal Government had retained nationwide curfew but the time was reduced from 10pm to 4am, to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of the transmissions of the virus which is now on community transmission level.

It had also removed restrictions on the movement of goods and services in the second phase.