COVID-19: SGF says precision lockdown in 18 LGAs imperative

Eighteen local government areas in Nigeria account for 60% of COVID-19 cases and those local government areas have to be locked down to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha made this known to state house correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari was briefed on the status of the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

He said the precision lockdown would be implemented by the government of the states where the 18 local governments reside. According to the SGF Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise.

He asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.