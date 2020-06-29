Insecurity in Nigeria: Emir of Daura applauds Nigerian Army, other security agencies

As part of efforts to combat banditry and ensure lasting peace and security in Katsina State and the North West, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai was at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Daura in Katsina State on Sunday, June 28.

In Daura, the COAS briefed on the operational readiness of 171 Battalion Daura to curb armed banditry and other security challenges in their area of responsibility. The COAS used the opportunity of his operations’ tour to pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Daura Alh Dr Umar Farouk Umar CON at his palace in the ancient city of Daura. Gen Buratai informed the emir that he is in Daura on a tour to 171 Battalion and decided to pay him a courtesy visit.

He assured the emirate council and the people of Nigeria, the renewed vigour and determination of the Nigerian Army (NA) to tackle the security challenges in the Northwest and the country in general. He said his visit was in response to the concerns occasioned by the recent banditry activities in different parts of the region and Katsina State in particular.

Gen Buratai further stated that “Already, the NA has commenced reorganization of its operations across Nigeria and that senior officers of the service were in the state to fully implement the clear directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to effectively checkmate the security challenges in the country”.