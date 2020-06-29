Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says fans must wait to celebrate together

Liverpool fans must wait until “the time is right” to celebrate the club’s first Premier League title together, says manager Jurgen Klopp. Thousands of people celebrated on the city’s waterfront on Friday, despite restrictions on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire at the Liver Building and 34 people were injured, three seriously. Klopp said he “did not love” the scenes at Pier Head. In an open letter to fans published in the Liverpool Echo, the German said: “I am a human being and your passion is also my passion, but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kind of public gatherings.

“We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded, and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this.

“Please – celebrate – but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community.”