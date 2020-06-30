Crunch time for Barcelona as they host Atletico

Barcelona face a huge test of their title credentials on Tuesday when they host third-placed Atletico Madrid. Reigning champions Barca have faltered since La Liga restarted, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo leaving them two points behind Real Madrid with six games remaining. In contrast, Real have won all five of their games since the restart.

Barca will be boosted by Sergio Busquets’ return from suspension, while Sergi Roberto may play after injury. Antoine Griezmann was named on the bench for the draw at the weekend, but could return to the Barca attack against his former side, alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Messi will once again go in search of his 700th career goal for club and country.

Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko are both injured for Atletico, but boss Diego Simeone has an otherwise fit squad from which to pick. Simeone’s side have been in good form since the restart, winning four on the bounce after drawing their first game back at Athletic Bilbao.

Only Real Madrid have lost fewer league games this season than Atletico, but their 13 draws have cost them a shot at the title. They are currently 13 points behind Real.