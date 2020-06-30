Electricity tariff: Lawan, Gbajabiamila meet Buhari, Osinbajo

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja as part of efforts to resolve issues surrounding planned hike in electricity tariff in the country.

The two National Assembly leaders first met separately with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue before meeting again with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

At the end of the meeting with Osinbajo, they told State House correspondents that the earlier plan by the distribution companies to hike tariff from July 1 was untimely.