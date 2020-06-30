Job Scam: Be mindful of fraudsters, Immigration warns Nigerians

Authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have warned jobseekers to be mindful of fraudsters while seeking to be enlisted into the service. The Service Public Relations Officer, James Sunday, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to reports that the NIS was recruiting.

“The attention of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to a fake NIS recruitment scam site and link posted on social media by fraudsters with the intention of defrauding innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians of monies.

“The Service had warned severally and is still warning good spirited Nigerians to avoid such fake recruitment offer which is not officially posted on the official NIS website,” he said. According to Sunday, no fee is charged for NIS recruitment and jobseekers should avoid falling victims to criminal elements.

He stressed that the NIS would always publish and announce its official recruitment and notifications through credible dailies and media platforms.